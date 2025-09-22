Matthew Stafford: I have no concerns about how we’ll respond

There was a lot for the Rams to like about the first 31 minutes of Sunday’s game in Philadelphia.

After giving up an early touchdown, the Rams scored on six straight possessions to take a 26-7 lead with 14 minutes left in the third quarter. The rest of the game followed a very different script, however.

The Eagles scored two touchdowns before the quarter was over to make things more interesting and then blocked a field goal in the fourth quarter to set up a touchdown catch by DeVonta Smith with 1:48 left to play. Quarterback Matthew Stafford drove the Rams for a game-winning field goal attempt on the final play, but Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis blocked the kick and returned it for a touchdown that putt a celebratory capper on the 33-26 win.

It was a rather brutal collapse for the Rams, but Stafford told reporters that he’s not worried about the Rams bouncing back from how things played out.

“I got no questions or no concerns about how we’ll respond,” Stafford said. “Bunch of guys that care about each other, care about doing the stuff the right way. Trust that process that we have week in and week out going to work. Come in with the same mindset whether we won this game or lost this game.”

The 3-0 Colts will be visiting the Rams next weekend and that will give Stafford and company a chance to show that there’s no lingering effects from how things went off the rails on Sunday.