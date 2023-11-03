Matthew Stafford questionable for Sunday vs. Packers with thumb injury

There’s still a chance Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will be able to start Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Head coach Sean McVay said that while Stafford — who’s dealing with a right thumb injury — will not participate in Friday’s practice, he will be listed as questionable. Stafford has not practiced all week, which McVay noted has been the plan all along for this week.

“We’ll take it all the way up until game time,” McVay said in his press conference.

But when asked directly if Stafford can grip a football, McVay said, “[He’s] making good progress every day.”

Later, McVay added, “Like you guys have all asked, if you can’t grip a football, what are we talking about right? Especially when it’s on the throwing hand of a guy that, that’s his special trait. And that’s a natural thing that you need to be able to do.

“But, we’ll take it a day at a time. This is kind of what we expected. So you have to be able to have a plan for either [Stafford] or Brett. And we’ll move forward and we’ll be excited about the [opportunity] on Sunday.”

The Rams have a bye in Week 10, so if he doesn’t play, that would give him a couple of weeks to heal. Brett Rypien will start if Stafford is unable to play.

“I think you just want to get his feedback, see how he’s doing. You certainly don’t want to close the window. But, again, we’ve prepared as if Brett’s going. He’s done a really good job throughout the course of the week so far. And so, if there’s anything that would leave him susceptible to injury or further damaging this, then that’s a non-negotiable and it’s where you defer to the doctors. But, certainly don’t want to close the window on him.”

Stafford has completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Rypien was 5-of-10 for 42 yards in the loss to Dallas last week. He was 1-1 in two starts with Denver late last year. In four appearances, Rypien completed 60.2 percent of passes for 483 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions.

McVay also said right tackle Rob Havenstein (calf) will be questionable, though he won’t practice on Friday. Linebacker Ernest Jones (knee) will be out, though he may return after the bye.

Receiver Puka Nacua (knee), cornerback Cobie Durant (shoulder), and defensive tackle Larrell Murchison (knee) will also be listed as questionable.