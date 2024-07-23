 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jonescontractbreach_240723.jpg
Jones contract lawsuit is ‘a dysfunctional mess’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240723.jpg
PFT Mailbag: The battle to be Texas’ team and more
nbc_pftpm_florescaseupdates_240723.jpg
Flores lawsuit at standstill amidst arbitration

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jonescontractbreach_240723.jpg
Jones contract lawsuit is ‘a dysfunctional mess’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240723.jpg
PFT Mailbag: The battle to be Texas’ team and more
nbc_pftpm_florescaseupdates_240723.jpg
Flores lawsuit at standstill amidst arbitration

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matthew Stafford, Rams agree to reworked contract

  
Published July 23, 2024 04:27 PM

The Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford have come to an agreement on a reworked contract, avoiding a holdout to begin training camp.

Head coach Sean McVay announced the agreement at his Tuesday press conference. McVay was scheduled to speak hours before his presser actually began, but he was part of the meeting between the Rams’ brass and Stafford’s representation, finalizing the new deal.

“That’s what the delay was for,” McVay said. “And so, grateful that we came to the solution that I think we all wanted and now we can focus on this time and him being able to lead the way, and a lot of exciting things to potentially be in store.”

Stafford, 36, had been seeking more security in his contract, as he had just $15 million guaranteed remaining after the 2024 season. Stafford is still signed through 2026, as the reworked agreement did not include any new years.

“There’s been a lot of things that I’ve seen out there and a lot of the things — and I don’t want to say somebody wasn’t accurate — but we were able to get this solved,” McVay said. “We were able to have an understanding of what was important, we were able to articulate it from both perspectives. And I think the ultimate thing was about coming to a solution and finding that common ground. We were able to do that and that was the goal. But I do want to be careful in getting into too many of the particulars.

“What I am grateful for is we were able to solve whatever that ‘issue’ was and now where we are and I’m excited to be able to talk about football and how we move forward.”

Stafford helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl victory to cap the 2021 season — his first with Los Angeles. Last year, he completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,965 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was a Pro Bowler for just the second time in his career in 2023.