Matthew Stafford, Rams agree to reworked contract

The Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford have come to an agreement on a reworked contract, avoiding a holdout to begin training camp.

Head coach Sean McVay announced the agreement at his Tuesday press conference. McVay was scheduled to speak hours before his presser actually began, but he was part of the meeting between the Rams’ brass and Stafford’s representation, finalizing the new deal.

“That’s what the delay was for,” McVay said. “And so, grateful that we came to the solution that I think we all wanted and now we can focus on this time and him being able to lead the way, and a lot of exciting things to potentially be in store.”

Stafford, 36, had been seeking more security in his contract, as he had just $15 million guaranteed remaining after the 2024 season. Stafford is still signed through 2026, as the reworked agreement did not include any new years.

“There’s been a lot of things that I’ve seen out there and a lot of the things — and I don’t want to say somebody wasn’t accurate — but we were able to get this solved,” McVay said. “We were able to have an understanding of what was important, we were able to articulate it from both perspectives. And I think the ultimate thing was about coming to a solution and finding that common ground. We were able to do that and that was the goal. But I do want to be careful in getting into too many of the particulars.

“What I am grateful for is we were able to solve whatever that ‘issue’ was and now where we are and I’m excited to be able to talk about football and how we move forward.”

Stafford helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl victory to cap the 2021 season — his first with Los Angeles. Last year, he completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,965 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was a Pro Bowler for just the second time in his career in 2023.