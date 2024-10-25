Matthew Stafford: Thursday night what we envisioned for offense

The Rams have been the subject of numerous trade rumors in recent days, but they took the field on Thursday night with the team they hoped to field when the season got underway and the results were positive.

Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua returned from injuries to combine for 12 catches and 157 yards, Matthew Stafford threw four touchdown passes and Kyren Williams picked up 116 yards from scrimmage in a 28-20 win over the Vikings. Kupp and Nacua had been out for an extended stretch before the game and Stafford noted that the performance was what the team had in mind all along.

“It’s what you envisioned when training camp started and it’s nice to have those guys back,” Stafford said, via the team’s website. “I said it earlier, but I really do think it was great for our entire team. It was great for our offense obviously, I was so happy and proud for those guys to be back out on the grass with us, but also really big for our defense, our special teams, everybody feels that when those guys are back in.”

The win pushed the Rams to 3-4 and the postgame discourse suggested they won’t be reshaping the team with trades, so it seems the hope is that Thursday night’s success is a sign of things to come in Los Angeles.