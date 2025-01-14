Matthew Stafford’s second TD pass gives Rams 24-3 halftime lead over Vikings

The Rams have had an emotional week, with the fires raging across Los Angeles forcing their wild card matchup with the Vikings to be moved to Arizona.

But head coach Sean McVay’s squad has responded, as L.A. leads Minnesota 24-3 at halftime.

Los Angeles’ defense has been relentlessly pressuring San Darnold, picking up six sacks in the first two quarters. None was more consequential than Ahkello Witherspoon’s strip-sack midway through the second quarter, which first-round rookie Jared Verse picked up and rolled 57 yards down the field for a touchdown.

But the offense has also gotten going after a few weak showings down the stretch in the regular season. Three of Los Angeles’ first eight plays went for at least 20 yards, as the Rams scored a touchdown and a field goal on their first two drives.

Then after a failed fourth-and-2 late in the quarter by Minnesota, quarterback Matthew Stafford threw his second touchdown of the night — this one going to tight end Davis Allen for a 13-yard score to put Los Angeles up by 21.

Stafford finished the first half 14-of-20 for 154 yards with two TDs and no picks.

Kyren Williams is averaging 7.4 yards per carry, as he’s gained 37 yards on just five attempts.

On the other side, Darnold is 13-of-16 for 113 yards with an interception. Justin Jefferson has five catches for 58 yards.

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee leads with five catches for 58 yards, but he is doubtful to return with a chest injury. He just recently returned from a torn ACL suffered in last year’s wild card matchup against Detroit. Higbee had caught all five of his targets for 58 yards to start on Monday, signaling his significance in the game plan.

Additionally, Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown is questionable with a shoulder injury.

Needing a spark, the Vikings will receive the second-half kickoff.