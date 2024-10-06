 Skip navigation
Maxx Crosby expects to play vs. Broncos

  
Published October 6, 2024 06:06 AM

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby missed a game for the first time in his career last week. He doesn’t plan to miss another.

Crosby expects to play today against the Broncos, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Officially, Crosby is questionable with an ankle injury.

The presence of Crosby should make life difficult for Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who managed to get a win last week despite a historically bad passing performance.

Crosby was playing well to start the season, with three sacks in the first two games before he was injured in Week Three.