Maxx Crosby officially active for Raiders-Panthers

Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Panthers with an ankle injury.

But to no one’s surprise, he’s active for Week 3.

Crosby has 3.0 sacks with a league-leading five tackles for loss and five QB hits in two games.

Las Vegas’ inactives are linebacker Divine Deablo, cornerback Decamerion Richardson, running back Dylan Laube, receiver Tyreik McAllister, guard Jordan Meredith, and receiver Ramel Keyton.

On the other side, the Panthers will start Andy Dalton at quarterback with Bryce Young active as his backup.

Carolina’s inactives are cornerback Shemar Bartholomew, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, center Andrew Raym, guard Jarrett Kingston, tight end Messiah Swinson, and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle.

