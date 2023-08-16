Maxx Crosby on fight with Cam Akers: He didn’t like what I was doing, so he got what he got

It wasn’t at the level Aaron Donald swinging his helmet at members of the Bengals, but another member of the Rams wound up leaving practice early after a fight on Wednesday.

Donald’s actions came in a joint practice last summer and it was running back Cam Akers who wound up with overflowing emotions this time. Akers and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby got into it and Akers did not return to practice after the scuffle came to an end.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters he sent Akers for an early shower. Crosby sat out the remainder of the drill, but remained on the field and wouldn’t divulge what was said during a conversation with head coach Josh McDaniels at the end of practice. Crosby did share a brief explanation of what went down with Akers.

“Shit, I was just doing what I do,” Crosby said during his press conference. “He didn’t like that, so he got what he got. It is what it is.”

The Rams and Raiders are set to work together again on Thursday and we’ll see if cooler heads will prevail.