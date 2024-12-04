Maxx Crosby on losing: I can be negative like everyone else, I choose positivity

The Raiders fell to 2-10 with their Black Friday loss to the Chiefs, so they’re assured of having a losing record for the third straight year and the fourth time in defensive end Maxx Crosby’s six NFL seasons.

Crosby was a guest on Let’s Go! this week and host Peter King asked him if he ever gets ticked off by all of the losses. Crosby admitted that losing sucks because he is as “competitive as they come,” but said that he has worked to make sure he doesn’t engage in the kind of negative thinking he sees from a lot of other people.

“I care about winning more than anything on the planet,” Crosby said. “So, yeah, there were points in the season where I feel like I was losing my mind. I had to really reset. The best version of me is not just being a great player but a great leader and being the best version of myself, bringing positivity. Because I can sit around and be negative and be like everybody else in the world right now. If I live in that, I’m just like everybody else and I’m not like everybody else. I feel like I’m here for a reason, and I could fall into that trap and be part of the crowd or I can be a leader. And that’s what I choose to be.”

The Raiders’ results show the limits of positive thinking and a real change of fortunes is only going to come with better coaching and an upgraded roster, so Crosby will have to wait until at least next year to stop trying to smile through the darkness.