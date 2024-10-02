Maxx Crosby plans to play this weekend, despite ankle injury

After fighting through an ankle injury to play in Week 3, Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby missed the Week 4 win over the Browns. He said on Monday that he won’t miss another game this weekend.

“First time I’ve missed a game in my life, I believe,” Crosby explained on the Let’s Go! podcast. “I’ve never missed a game due to injury, I don’t think, in middle school, high school, college, none of that. So, yeah, it was a different experience. For me mentally I think it was the biggest struggle more than anything, just not being there with my guys. And then on top of it, me and [Antonio Pierce] had a conversation and he wanted me to be on the sideline. I wanted to be on the sideline. And I was fighting the trainers, Alex Guerrero, all those guys. Obviously wanna be on the sideline, but they want me off my feet. . . . And with a high ankle sprain the more time off feet is better.”

Crosby said he intends to be back for Week 5, against the Broncos.

“The plan is to play versus Denver, but I’m just taking it one day at a time,” Crosby said. “And, you know, we’re taking big strides every day.”

Is it realistic with a high-ankle sprain?

“A hundred percent,” he said. “A hundred percent. I’m getting a lot better. I’m starting to feel like myself. And it’s been tough for me more mentally because I’m used to playing every single rep, playing every single game, being out there every practice with my guys. I’m a captain, I’m a leader. I love being in front. I love being out there with my guys. And not being out there in practice and watching from afar, that’s the biggest struggle. But at the end of the day, it’s a blessing in disguise. Everything happens for a reason. I know it’s gonna pay off in the long run. So, yeah, I’m looking forward to get back out there.”

The Raiders are, too. He’s one of their best players. And with receiver Davante Adams poised to be traded, the Raiders need a steady hand from a great player who won’t be leaving.