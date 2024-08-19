 Skip navigation
Mazi Smith is expected to practice with Cowboys Monday

  
Published August 19, 2024 12:35 PM

Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith did not play in the team’s second preseason game on Saturday, but he is expected back on the field Monday.

Smith did not travel with the team to Las Vegas because of an allergic reaction that kept him from traveling with the team on Friday. Smith was reevaluated on Saturday and he remained in California rather than join the team for the matchup with the Raiders.

David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports that Smith has recovered and that he is set to practice with the team. Moore adds that it was a food allergy that caused Smith’s reaction.

Smith had 13 tackles and a sack after being picked in the first round last year. The team lists him as part of the first-string on their unofficial depth chart.