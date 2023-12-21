Mecole Hardman back at Chiefs practice, Kadarius Toney out

The Chiefs put wide receiver Skyy Moore on injured reserve this week, but they may be getting another wideout back in the lineup soon.

Mecole Hardman was designated for return from injured reserve on Thursday and he participated in practice as a limited participant. Hardman has been out with a thumb injury since the Chiefs’ 21-17 loss to the Eagles on November 20.

Hardman had eight catches for 41 yards in four games after returning to the Chiefs in a trade with the Jets.

While Hardman was on the field, Kadarius Toney did not take part in practice due to a hip injury. Running back Jerick McKinnon (groin), linebacker Cam Jones (illness), and linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist, abdomen) were also out of practice. Left tackle Donovan Smith (neck) joined Hardman in the limited category.

Head coach Andy Reid said earlier this week that running back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) will return to the lineup against the Raiders and he was a full participant. Tight end Travis Kelce (neck), tackle Wanya Morris (hip), safety Justin Reid (knee), wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring), right guard Trey Smith (hip), and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) were all full participants.