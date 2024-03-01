Mecole Hardman denies leaking game plans to opposing teams

Mecole Hardman is denying that he leaked game plans to opposing teams during his brief tenure with the Jets.

Hardman, who played in five games for the Jets last season but has otherwise played his entire career with the Chiefs, was believed by some in the Jets organization to have leaked game plans to opposing teams during his time with the Jets. Today Hardman wrote on social media that he did no such thing.

“There were FALSE accusations made about me and MY CHARACTER!” Hardman wrote. “To set the record straight, I have never and would never leak gameplans to another team. I have never been a person to give an opponent an upper hand I always want to win no matter the circumstances!!!!!”

Hardman’s agent had previously denied that Hardman leaked game plans. But some on the Jets don’t believe the denial and think that Hardman told both the Chiefs and the Eagles what was coming before those teams played the Jets. Hardman is approaching free agency and wants any team interested in signing him to hear his denial loud and clear.