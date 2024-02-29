Mecole Hardman’s agent calls allegation of leaked game plans “laughable and ridiculous”

Former Jets receiver Mecole Hardman has spoken, on the question of the things he allegedly said to the Chiefs and Eagles. Sort of.

Agent Andy Simms, who represents Hardman, had this to say about the contention that Hardman leaked game-plan information to the Chiefs and Eagles during his time with the Jets: “It’s a laughable and ridiculous allegation.” Simms’s comments came in response to an email from PFT.

After four years with the Chiefs, Hardman signed with the Jets as a free agent. The Jets traded him back to the Chiefs after he plummeted down the depth chart and had one catch for six yards, in six games with the Jets.

A report from Connor Hughes of SNY.tv claimed that the Jets have a “validated belief” that Hardman provided the information in advance of contests against both teams.

PFT also sought a response from the Jets. The Jets had no comment.

That said, there is indeed a belief within the Jets organization that it happened. PFT can confirm that. Whether it actually happened or not is a different issue.

As Hardman approaches free agency, it’s safe to say that interested teams will (or at least should) do their own due diligence to come to their own conclusion regarding what did, or didn’t, happen.