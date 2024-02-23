Mecole Hardman: We’ll see if the Chiefs want me back

Receiver Mecole Hardman caught the touchdown to win Super Bowl LVIII after returning to the Chiefs from the Jets in a midseason trade.

Hardman is now once again approaching free agency. He noted this week that he’s essentially in a wait-and-see mode when it comes to potentially being with Kansas City in 2024, as the club goes for three straight titles.

“Right now you’re just hearing talk and seeing what’s going on, people’s ideas,” Hardman said in an interview with NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano. “And you’ll probably get a better idea as the week goes on. But whenever free agency starts, you’ll know. But we’ll see if they want me back. If not, might be somewhere else. So, we’ll see.”

Siciliano then joked that Hardman could go back to the Jets, which Hardman responded to with a chuckle.

“No,” Hardman said, “I won’t go back to the Jets.”

Hardman appeared in five games for New York and made just one catch for 6 yards. In six regular-season games for Kansas City, he had 14 receptions for 118 yards. In the postseason, Hardman had five receptions for 62 yards with his one critical touchdown to end the year.