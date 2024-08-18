Mekhi Becton suffers right leg injury at Eagles practice

The effort of 2020 first-round draft pick Mekhi Becton to remake his career has hit a rough patch.

Via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Becton exited practice on Sunday with an apparent right leg injury.

After leaving the field, Becton eventually limped to the locker room.

The eleventh overall pick of the Jets four years ago, Becton has moved from tackle to right guard. He seems to be in line to be the starter, if he can stay healthy.

Health has been the issue for Becton. He has played only 31 of 67 games during his four-year career.

The other primary candidate to start at right guard, Tyler Steen, is also dealing with an injury.