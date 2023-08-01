 Skip navigation
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins
D-backs become buyers at trade deadline, add Mariners closer Paul Sewald in exchange for 3 players
Sam Burns
DFS Dish: Wyndham Championship
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Christian McCaffrey
Fantasy Football RB Tiers for 2023: Will McCaffrey be Dethroned?

Top Clips

nbc_edge_wyr_230801.jpg
Would You Rather: Tua or Burrow to lead in TDs
nbc_dps_worsttofirst_230801.jpg
Orioles going from worst to first would be special
nbc_pl_summerseriesallgoals_230801.jpg
Every goal from the Premier League Summer Series

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Melvin Gordon: I’ve got to show Ravens I’m still valuable

  
Published August 1, 2023 11:21 AM

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said recently that he’s “really happy” that Melvin Gordon is on the team’s roster and Gordon’s plan is to make sure Harbaugh continues to feel that way.

Gordon said that he was “in a bad situation” with the Broncos last year and that “there’s nothing better than being in the locker room with people and an organization that wants you to be there” in reference to his new home. Gordon knows that he has to show “that I still got it” in order for those good feelings to remain in place.

“Being the new guy, you have to take each and every opportunity for what it’s worth and make the best of it,” Gordon said, via the team’s website. “When I get the ball in my hands and I get to do my thing, I’ve got to show them why I’m still valuable.”

With J.K. Dobbins not practicing and no “simple answer” for when that might change, Gordon should get every chance to show the Ravens that this summer.