Melvin Gordon: I’ve got to show Ravens I’m still valuable

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said recently that he’s “really happy” that Melvin Gordon is on the team’s roster and Gordon’s plan is to make sure Harbaugh continues to feel that way.

Gordon said that he was “in a bad situation” with the Broncos last year and that “there’s nothing better than being in the locker room with people and an organization that wants you to be there” in reference to his new home. Gordon knows that he has to show “that I still got it” in order for those good feelings to remain in place.

“Being the new guy, you have to take each and every opportunity for what it’s worth and make the best of it,” Gordon said, via the team’s website. “When I get the ball in my hands and I get to do my thing, I’ve got to show them why I’m still valuable.”

With J.K. Dobbins not practicing and no “simple answer” for when that might change, Gordon should get every chance to show the Ravens that this summer.