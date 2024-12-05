 Skip navigation
Micah Hyde “honored” to be back with Bills

  
Published December 5, 2024 08:01 AM

Veteran safety Micah Hyde said in May that he would either return to the Bills or retire and it looked like the latter was going to be the case once we hit December, but Hyde isn’t done yet.

The Bills signed Hyde to their practice squad on Wednesday and he said at a press conference to discuss his family feels Buffalo is their home, which left him feeling thrilled that things worked out for him to come back.

“I’m forever grateful for this organization, and so this is just icing on the cake,” Hyde said, via the team’s website. “I was honored, and I feel like for me to come in practice squad and help you know, any way I could, it was I felt honored.”

Hyde was a starter throughout his first seven seasons in Buffalo and he said he’ll fill whatever role comes his way in the coming weeks.

“I’m taking it day by day, and I think that’s a special thing and that’s the cool thing about this new role is, I can take it day by day,” Hyde said. “I’m here to help. I left my ego in San Diego. The goal has always been to bring a championship back here and that’s always going to be the goal. Until that happens, you guys probably going to be tired of me, because after this season and I truly retire, maybe you might see me doing something else here until we get a championship.”

Bills players shared their excitement about having Hyde back in the fold and we’ll find out how much he has left in the tank down the stretch.