Micah Hyde won’t practice on Wednesday with back injury

The Bills have an injury concern in their secondary.

Head coach Sean McDermott said in his press conference that safety Micah Hyde won’t practice on Wednesday due to a back injury that came up in the last couple of days.

“We’re taking it one day at a time,” McDermott said, via Joe Buscaglia of TheAthletic.com.

Hyde, 32, missed nearly all of last season after suffering a neck injury in Week 2. In 2021, Hyde was a second-team All-Pro when he recorded 74 tackles, five interceptions, 10 passes defensed, and a sack in 17 games.

If Hyde is unavailable to play, it could open up an opportunity for Damar Hamlin to start in his place. Hamlin took Hyde’s place in the starting lineup last season and recorded 91 tackles with six tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 15 games with 13 starts.

Because the Bills don’t play the Jets until Monday night, the club will not release an injury report until Thursday.