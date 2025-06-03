Micah Parsons arrives at team facility post-practice

Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons did not participate in the team’s organized team activity Tuesday, his fourth consecutive missed OTA.

He did, however, show up to the team facility afterward.

Parsons joined his teammates in the locker room, smiling at the media but avoiding questions, via multiple reports.

It was photo day, with a team photograph taking pictures of players in uniform.

Parsons, who is seeking a contract extension, has participated in some of the voluntary offseason program. The Cowboys end their offseason program next week with a mandatory minicamp.

“Being present doesn’t necessarily mean being here all the time,” Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said of Parsons’ absence at OTAs. “Doesn’t even necessarily mean having to practice. It means being present, being around the guys. We all don’t see the things that some of these guys do away from here. There’s a lot of work being done away from here, whether it’s with other players in the NFL, our guys, things like that.”

Parsons, 25, became eligible for an extension after the 2023 season, and he now is in the final year of his contract scheduled to make $24 million on the fifth-year option. He wants a new deal and is expected eventually to get one that will top Ja’Marr Chase’s annual average of $40.25 million, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones was not interested in providing an update on contract talks Tuesday.