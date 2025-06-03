Stephen Jones on contract talks with Micah Parsons: I’ll let you know when it happens

The Cowboys have had more than a year to sign Micah Parsons to an extension. They are not there yet.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones indicated Tuesday he is not interested in talking publicly about their negotiations with the edge rusher. Jones had the same answer to every question and eventually tersely cut off questions about Parsons.

“No different than anything else. I’ll let you know when it happens,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

Parsons has attended some of the voluntary offseason work at the team facility, but he has not shown up for any of the organized team activities.

“That’s part of the business. All teams go through it,” Jones said.

While coach Brian Schottenheimer said he expects Parsons at the mandatory minicamp next week, Jones said he is uncertain whether Parsons be there to avoid a fine.

Schottenheimer knows Parsons, wherever his feet are, is working to get ready for the season.

“The thing that I know about Micah is Micah wants to be here. He’s excited about what we’re building,” Schottenheimer said. “He’s been a big proponent of that. You can lead a lot of different ways. This is a business. And they’re working through the business part of this deal. Everything I’ve asked him to do, no different than everybody that’s here, he’s been great. That gets me excited. I’m a big fan of Micah.”

Like CeeDee Lamb last year, it’s likely Parsons holds out of training camp until he has a new deal. Lamb’s deal did not come until 12 days before the season opener in 2024.

Parsons, 25, became eligible for an extension after the 2023 season, and he now is in the final year of his contract scheduled to make $24 million on the fifth-year option. He wants a new deal and is expected eventually to get one that will top Ja’Marr Chase’s annual average of $40.25 million, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.