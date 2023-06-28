Micah Parsons dares opponents to stop him: Please come visit

Micah Parsons, who the Cowboys listed at 245 pounds last season, said in May that he weighed 251 . He said Tuesday he’s at 248 with hopes of getting to 255 .

So, his weight gain attempt doesn’t seem to be going as planned.

Not to worry, the edge rusher was better than good at less than 250 pounds in his first two seasons with 26.5 sacks.

Parsons invites the added attention his already impressive resume will have with opposing teams’ game plans. He said he accepts the challenge as if he’s king of the jungle.

“If you go to a safari, you see buses pull up on lions, and the lion never flinches ,” Parsons said following a charity event, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Why? Because they’re king. They’re not going to flinch. Please come visit. You’re more than welcome. I’m OK with feeling uncomfortable. That’s how you evolve.”

Parsons has earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors each of his first two seasons. He has garnered defensive player of the year votes but has yet to win the award.

In his 33-game career, Parsons has 149 tackles, 33 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles in addition to his sack total.

Parsons will continue in the role he had last season when he played 738 snaps on the defensive line and 171 at linebacker. He has admitted, though, that he got worn down toward the end of the season, which is why he wanted to bulk up this season.

Parsons played 55.2 percent of his snaps at linebacker as a rookie before spending 81.1 percent of his snaps at defensive end last season.