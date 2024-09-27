Micah Parsons, Malik Nabers injured on back-to-back plays

Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons has had a rough night.

He got cleared from a concussion in the first half but missed time with a neck injury.

With 3:30 left, Parsons was rushing on center John Michael Schmitz Jr. when he got rolled from behind by offensive guard Greg Van Roten.

He was writhing in pain.

Athletic trainers helped him off the field, and after an examination in the sideline medical tent, Parsons took a cart to the X-ray room. He was not wearing a shoe on his left foot as he departed.

Parsons has two tackles.

On the next play, Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers stayed down after a fourth down incompletion along the sideline.

He was examined in the sideline medical tent before departing for the locker room with a concussion.

Nabers had 12 catches for 115 yards.