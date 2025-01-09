Micah Parsons predicts a Super Bowl title for the Cowboys next season

The Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl since the 1995 season. That, of course, also is the last time they played in the NFC Championship Game.

They went 7-10 this season.

The Cowboys, though, have not lost hope.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is trying to speak the franchise’s sixth Lombardi Trophy into existence. He said on his podcast this week that the Cowboys are going to be lifting the trophy next season.

“We are not done yet,” Parsons said. “I hope that y’all don’t think we are done yet. It’s going to be an amazing, amazing, amazing thing to see next year when we’re holding the trophy. Yes, it’s big goals, but I’m telling y’all right now: It’s holding the trophy. I’m saying my prayers out loud. I’m saying my goals out loud, so y’all can hear them. We’re going to be holding a trophy up next year. Point blank, period.”

The Cowboys first have to decide who their head coach is for next season. Then, they have to sign Parsons to a long-term deal. They also have many holes to fill on a roster with star power but lacking depth.