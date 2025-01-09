 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Micah Parsons predicts a Super Bowl title for the Cowboys next season

  
Published January 9, 2025 03:15 PM

The Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl since the 1995 season. That, of course, also is the last time they played in the NFC Championship Game.

They went 7-10 this season.

The Cowboys, though, have not lost hope.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is trying to speak the franchise’s sixth Lombardi Trophy into existence. He said on his podcast this week that the Cowboys are going to be lifting the trophy next season.

“We are not done yet,” Parsons said. “I hope that y’all don’t think we are done yet. It’s going to be an amazing, amazing, amazing thing to see next year when we’re holding the trophy. Yes, it’s big goals, but I’m telling y’all right now: It’s holding the trophy. I’m saying my prayers out loud. I’m saying my goals out loud, so y’all can hear them. We’re going to be holding a trophy up next year. Point blank, period.”

The Cowboys first have to decide who their head coach is for next season. Then, they have to sign Parsons to a long-term deal. They also have many holes to fill on a roster with star power but lacking depth.