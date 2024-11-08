 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs questionable for Sunday, but CeeDee Lamb has no designation

  
Published November 8, 2024 04:28 PM

The Cowboys should have edge rusher Micah Parsons (ankle) back on the field Sunday, and they will have receiver CeeDee Lamb (shoulder).

The team lists Parsons as questionable to play against the Eagles, but he said earlier this week that he expects to return.

Parsons was limited in practice all week.

Lamb will play after a full practice Friday. He has no injury designation.

Right guard Zack Martin (shoulder) also is good to go after a full practice.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs (calf/illness) and left tackle Tyler Guyton (neck/shoulder) are questionable.

Diggs missed practice Friday after coming down with an illness, and Guyton had another limited practice Friday.

Linebackers Eric Kendricks (shoulder) and Nick Vigil (foot) also are questionable.

Quarterback Dak Prescott (hamstring), cornerback DaRon Bland (foot) and safety Juanyeh Thomas (concussion) already were ruled out. Prescott is expected to go on injured reserve Saturday.