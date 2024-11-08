Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs questionable for Sunday, but CeeDee Lamb has no designation

The Cowboys should have edge rusher Micah Parsons (ankle) back on the field Sunday, and they will have receiver CeeDee Lamb (shoulder).

The team lists Parsons as questionable to play against the Eagles, but he said earlier this week that he expects to return.

Parsons was limited in practice all week.

Lamb will play after a full practice Friday. He has no injury designation.

Right guard Zack Martin (shoulder) also is good to go after a full practice.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs (calf/illness) and left tackle Tyler Guyton (neck/shoulder) are questionable.

Diggs missed practice Friday after coming down with an illness, and Guyton had another limited practice Friday.

Linebackers Eric Kendricks (shoulder) and Nick Vigil (foot) also are questionable.

Quarterback Dak Prescott (hamstring), cornerback DaRon Bland (foot) and safety Juanyeh Thomas (concussion) already were ruled out. Prescott is expected to go on injured reserve Saturday.