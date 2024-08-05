Micah Parsons wrecking Cowboys offense: There’s nothing they can do

Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons is playing with the Vikings defense in Madden. Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer formerly was head coach of the Vikings.

Many, including Parsons, have wondered how Zimmer plans to use one of the NFL’s most versatile defenders.

After a slow start to camp, Parsons wrecked the Cowboys offense in Monday’s practice as backup left tackle Chuma Edoga couldn’t slow Parsons.

Parsons told Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the Cowboys offense won’t get much done the rest of camp.

“Yeah, it’s pretty much over, and I’m in rhythm now,” Parsons told Hill. “The first few days — I haven’t played in seven, eight months. I mean, I know my angles. I feel like I’m in week four right now. I’m in rhythm. There’s nothing they can do. They might as well start chipping, sliding, or it’s gonna be a long day here.

“If they don’t chip, there will be a five-, six-sack day every day. It’s pretty much over. I’m gonna tell you that right now. This is what it’s gonna keep looking like.”

Parsons, who is playing at 240 pounds, down 10 from last season, said he is in shape now after two weeks in camp.

“The first day I was dog tired,” Parsons said, “but now my body’s adjusted to it. I was a little sore. That’s why I’m running in between practices. That’s for me.”