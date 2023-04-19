 Skip navigation
Michael Irvin “remains suspended” by NFL Network

  
Published April 19, 2023 04:26 PM
April 18, 2023 09:02 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why the Cowboys’ top priority for the NFL draft needs to be strengthening their defensive line, as well as how a star RB could be a major asset.

Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin has aggressively fought back against allegations of wrongdoing at a Marriott hotel that resulted in Irvin being suspended by NFL Network during Super Bowl week. As draft week approaches, Irvin’s employment status has not changed.

Via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, NFL Network spokesperson Alex Riethmiller said that Irvin “remains suspended, ” and that he won’t be involved in the network’s draft coverage.

This strongly implies that the league believes the allegations against Irvin have merit. And with no definite date for a return, it’s unclear when or if he even will.

It’s unclear whether Irvin is on paid or unpaid suspension. A paid suspension would give the league more flexibility, since a paid suspension would result in no economic harm to Irvin.

NFL Network seems to be treading lightly on this one, and for good reason. On one hand, it potentially risks liability to Irvin, if he’s eventually fired for no valid reason. On the other hand, the league could alienate a long-time sponsor, if it does anything to undermine Marriott’s defense against Irvin’s pending defamation lawsuit.