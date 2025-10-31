 Skip navigation
Michael Penix Jr. will start Sunday vs. Patriots

  
Published October 31, 2025 02:46 PM

Count the Falcons among the several teams that will have their QB1 back behind center in Week 9.

Via multiple reporters, Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris told reporters that Penix will start Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Penix missed the Week 8 loss to the Dolphins due to a bone bruise in his knee, with backup Kirk Cousins making the start.

In six games this season, Penix has completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,409 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Receiver Drake London (hip), receiver Darnell Mooney (hamstring), and tight end Kyle Pitts (ankle) are also set to play with no injury designation.

However, defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee), cornerback Billy Bowman (hamstring), and receiver Casey Washington (back) are all out for Sunday.