Michael Pierce takes pay cut, Ravens gain cap space

Defensive tackle Michael Pierce has agreed to a change in the three-year deal he signed with the Ravens last year.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Pierce has agreed to a pay cut as part of a restructured contract ahead of the start of the 2023 league year. The move will clear $2.668 million in cap space for Baltimore.

Pierce was set to make $4 million between his base salary and a workout bonus. His cap number was $5.905 million.

Pierce spent his first four NFL seasons with the Ravens, but spent a couple of years with the Vikings before returning in 2022. Pierce tore his biceps in Week Three and missed the rest of the season.