Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor don’t practice Wednesday

The Colts had quarterback Anthony Richardson on the practice field Wednesday, but other key offensive players were not taking part in the session.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (back) and running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) both sat out the practice session. Taylor did not play in last Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, but Pittman has not missed any games this season.

The Colts were also without wide receiver Josh Downs (toe), running back Trey Sermon (collarbone), and right tackle Braden Smith (knee, ankle), so there are plenty of injury issues to monitor as the week plays out.

Richardson also sat out last Sunday, but said his oblique is feeling “much better” on Wednesday and hopes to play against the Titans on Sunday.

Cornerback Kenny Moore (hip, shoulder) and defensive end Kwity Paye (quad) joined Richardson as limited participants. Center Ryan Kelly (neck) was a full participant.