Michael Pittman Jr. misses Friday’s practice, listed as questionable for Sunday

  
Published September 20, 2024 04:05 PM

The 0-2 Colts made a significant addition to their injury report on Friday.

Pittman did not practice as the team closed out their on-field preparations for the Bears and he is listed as questionable to play on Sunday. The Colts list back and calf injuries as the reason why he did not take participate in the workout.

Head coach Shane Steichen said on Friday that he thinks Pittman is going to play, but the listing indicates there’s some doubt about his availability.

The Colts also list edge rusher Laiatu Latu as questionable. The first-round pick has a hip injury and returned to practice Friday after missing the first two days of the week.