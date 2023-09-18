Michael Pittman Jr.: No one panicked when Gardner Minshew entered game

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson staked the team to an early lead with two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter against the Texans, but a hit he took at some point in the early part of the game led to him being removed from the game a couple of minutes into the second quarter.

After Richardson reported concussion symptoms, the Colts turned to Gardner Minshew to run the offense and the change didn’t lead to a drop-off offensively. Minshew was 19-of-23 for 171 yards and a touchdown as the Colts pushed their lead to 21 points before cruising home with a 31-20 win.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. credited Minshew’s knowledge of the offense and calm demeanor with keeping the team on track.

“No one panicked, because we know what Gardner can do. . . . He knows this offense in and out,” Pittman said, via the team’s website. “He knows the looks and the reads. And he just prepares so well every single week. I really mean — he is like a coach. He literally knows everything. It’s kind of crazy. The way that he prepares, it definitely shows that he’s ready any time.”

The Colts will now wait to see how Richardson’s recovery progresses as they head toward a Week Three date with the Ravens. They’d love to get the rookie back to full strength, but Minshew’s presence will make it easier to bide their time if the first-round pick isn’t ready to go this week.