Michael Pittman’s terrific 21-yard touchdown catch gives Colts 17-7 lead

The Colts’ offense is continuing to roll against the Titans.

Receiver Michael Pittman made a terrific one-armed catch to secure a 21-yard touchdown, giving Indianapolis a 17-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

Pittman had a defender draped all over him, with cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis even committing defensive pass interference on the play. But Pittman was still able to haul it in for his sixth TD of the season — tying a career-high.

Earlier in the possession, Pittman tipped a Daniel Jones pass to himself up in the air before securing it for a 14-yard gain.

The Colts have now scored on all three of their possessions so far, with a 43-yard field goal and two touchdowns. Indianapolis is averaging 8.6 yards per play.