Mike Borgonzi: We’ll give Will Levis an opportunity, but will turn over every rock at QB

The Titans introduced General Manager Mike Borgonzi at a press conference on Wednesday and it didn’t take long for Borgonzi to acknowledge the reality of the team’s current situation.

Borgonzi said that he believes there’s some talent on the roster, but noted the Titans were a three-win team so there clearly wasn’t enough of it. That made for a natural segue to discussion about the quarterback spot because the decision to go all in on Will Levis in 2024 did not play off for the team.

Levis remains under contract and Borgonzi said that he’ll factor into the team’s plans, but he won’t be the only part of their plans because Borgonzi knows that they need to be sure they have the right man for that job.

“We’re keeping an open mind on this, but the quarterback is the most important position in sports,” Borgonzi said. “So you have to solidify the quarterback position. We’re going to turn over every rock, whether that’s free agency, draft or we have quarterbacks on the roster here. Will, we’re going to give him every opportunity to play and to compete. But we’re going to attack this thing. We’re going to be relentless attacking this until we find the answer.”

The Titans have the first overall pick in this year’s draft and that usually leads to links to quarterbacks. Cam Ward and Shadeur Sanders are seen as the top choices this season, but Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker said on Wednesday that the team won’t pass on a “generational talent” with the pick. Neither of those quarterbacks really fits that bill, but Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter might and that could lead the Titans to take a different approach at quarterback this offseason.