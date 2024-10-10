Mike Evans admits he has done a “bad job” controlling his emotions vs. Marshon Lattimore

Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore have a feud that is going on its eighth season. The Saints cornerback has gotten under the skin of the Bucs receiver.

Evans was ejected once and has served two one-game suspensions for his actions against Lattimore, while losing more than $100,000 in fines.

The two face off once again on Sunday, and Evans said he has learned and grown from Lattimore getting his goat.

“Long as, you know, it’s within the play,’' Evans said of the physical nature of the matchup, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I’ve done a bad job in the past of making it go over the play when I shouldn’t have. But I’m more mature now and our team is focused on playing winning ball, and you can’t play winning ball when you get kicked out and things like that. But I definitely want to have that fire and be physical and a little chirping never hurts. But you definitely have got to be smart. You can’t play winning ball when you get kicked out and things like that.’'

With or without Lattimore in the lineup, Evans has not had great games against the Saints. Evans’ only 100-yard game against the Saints came in the 2018 season opener when he caught seven passes for 147 yards and a touchdown.