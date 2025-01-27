Mike Evans headed to the Pro Bowl, replacing CeeDee Lamb

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans is headed to his sixth career Pro Bowl Games.

The NFL announced Evans is replacing Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is unable to participate with his shoulder injury.

Evans joins teammates Tristan Wirfs and Vita Vea in Orlando.

Evans’ six Pro Bowl selections ties him with former fullback Mike Alstott for the most by an offensive player in franchise history. Only Hall of Fame defenders Derrick Brooks (11) and Warren Sapp (seven) have more. Evans has been voted into the Pro Bowl in five of the past seven seasons.

This season, Evans became only the second player in NFL history with at least 1,000 receiving yards in 11 consecutive seasons. He joined Hall of Famer Jerry Rice. Despite missing three games and most of a fourth with a hamstring injury, Evans caught 74 passes for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He has totaled 836 receptions for 12,864 yards and 105 touchdowns in his career. His 105 touchdown receptions rank ninth in league history, and he has reached double digits in that category in six of his 11 NFL campaigns.

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games will take place from Thursday to Sunday.