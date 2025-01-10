Mike Evans on facing Marshon Lattimore again: I’ve got to be at my best

Mike Evans admitted before his first meeting with Marshon Lattimore earlier this season that he hasn’t done a good job of controlling his emotions against his nemesis.

The Bucs receiver has let the now Commanders cornerback get under his skin. Evans was ejected once and has served two one-game suspensions for his actions against Lattimore, while losing more than $100,000 in fines.

Lattimore warned Evans this week that Evans is going to know he’s there.

Evans admits he’s got to be “disciplined.”

“I’ve just got to be at my best,” Evans said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I’ve got to give my best, because he’s a really good player. Obviously, we’ve had a lot of really good matchups. If he’s playing, I look forward to the matchup.”

Evans has averaged 2.6 catches for 43.6 yards in 13 games head-to-head against Lattimore, including two catches for 34 yards in October when the Bucs routed the Saints 51-27. The Saints traded Lattimore to the Commanders soon after, and Lattimore has played only two games for Washington since but will return for Sunday Night Football.

“They’re both great players, and they both like to compete,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said of Lattimore and Evans. “Mike is a pro, and he understands what’s at stake. He understands the game. Nothing really needs to be said about that.”