Mike Evans ready to play after missing three games with hamstring injury

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is ready to make his return to the field.

Evans, who is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, will play today against the Giants, according to multiple reports.

Evans has missed the last three games with the hamstring injury, and the Buccaneers have lost all three games. Getting Evans back on the field and getting back in the win column would bolster the Bucs’ chances at a late-season playoff run.

Evans had 26 catches for 335 yards and will have to have a big final games of the season to reach 1,000 receiving yards, as he has done in each of his first 10 NFL seasons.

The Buccaneers are six-point favorites against the Giants today.