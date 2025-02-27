 Skip navigation
Mike Green has hamstring tightness that will keep him from working out at combine

  
Published February 27, 2025 03:19 PM

Marshall edge rusher Mike Green will not work out at the Scouting Combine.

Dane Brugler of TheAthletic.com reports that Green experienced tightness in his hamstring Wednesday, and thus Green will wait until his Pro Day to do positional drills and run.

Green, who led the nation with 17 sacks last season, did practice at the Senior Bowl with some of the videos of his domination of the offensive linemen going viral.

“It was kind of crazy,” Green said Wednesday. “I’ve seen a few views that had a million views. It was just a pleasure, and it was relief. Because I was out there for one reason, one reason only, and that’s to show that I can compete with these top guys. It was just a pleasure. I’m thankful for the Senior Bowl and the opportunity that they gave me to go out there and show my talent.”

The bigger question Green has to answer is off the field. He revealed Wednesday he was the subject of two allegations of sexual assault, including one at Virginia that got him suspended and prompted his transfer to Marshall. He denies any wrongdoing.