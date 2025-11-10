Mike Kafka will be the Giants’ interim head coach

The Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll on Monday and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will take the reins for the remainder of the regular season.

Multiple reports say that Kafka will be named the interim head coach for the 2-8 club. It will be his first time in a head coaching role.

Kafka played quarterback at Northwestern and appeared in four games for the Eagles during the 2011 season. He remained active as a player through 2015 and joined Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City in 2017. He spent four seasons as the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach before joining Daboll’s staff in 2022.

Kafka has interviewed for multiple head coaching vacancies in recent years and will now get a seven-game run to try to convince the Giants or another team that he should get a top job on a permanent basis.