Mike Macdonald: Dre’Mont Jones can do a lot of things for us

Mike Macdonald landed the Seahawks head coaching job thanks to his work running the defense in Baltimore the last couple of seasons and the Seahawks will be hoping that his arrival helps set some of their defensive players up for greater success.

Defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones is one of those players. Jones signed a three-year deal with the team before the 2023 season and spent the first half of the season playing defensive tackle before shifting to defensive end for the second half of the year.

Jones finished with 49 tackles and 4.5 sacks and the plan for this season appears to have him continuing to move around the defensive front, although in a different manner. During minicamp, Jones lined up as an edge one play and a tackle the next as Macdonald looks for the best ways to deploy him this fall.

“I think his skillset lends to trying to play a little matchup ball with him or setting another guy up,” Macdonald said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “He can do a lot of things. We’ve talked about it, but we’re really excited about Dre’Mont.”

Macdonald said the more ways you can use a player the “more personnel groups, more looks you can generate” as a defense. It sounds like Jones will be a big part of those groups and looks this fall.