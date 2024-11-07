Mike McCarthy: CeeDee Lamb did more than anticipated Wednesday

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s chances of being available for Sunday’s game against the Eagles appear to be trending in the right direction.

When head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to reporters on Wednesday, he said he expected Lamb, who has a shoulder injury, to take part in the walkthrough portion of practice. Lamb wound up being listed as limited on the team’s injury report and McCarthy said on Thursday that Lamb did more work than the team anticipated.

Lamb will remain in the limited category on Thursday and Friday will bring an official injury designation.

That designation seems likely to point toward Lamb playing and that’s also the case for defensive end Micah Parsons. Parsons is set to do more work on Thursday and expects to make his return from an ankle injury this weekend.