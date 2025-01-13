Mike McCarthy moves toward free agency

Last week, the Cowboys refused to let the Bears speak to coach Mike McCarthy. As of tomorrow, the Bears — and anyone else — can talk to him.

McCarthy’s contract expires on Tuesday. At that point, he’ll become a free agent.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that no negotiations have occurred between McCarthy and the Cowboys. That’s strange, to say the least. The Cowboys had an exclusive window, and they didn’t use it?

It’s possible that there have been no negotiations because the Cowboys have given McCarthy a non-negotiable offer. Take it or leave it. If so, it’s for McCarthy’s agent, Don Yee, to make the Cowboys nervous about what might happen next.

Schefter also reports that the Bears and Saints (who did not request permission to interview McCarthy last week) are expected to be interested in McCarthy, if his contract expires.

And if the Cowboys have indeed made an offer to McCarthy with the message that there won’t be negotiations before the current deal expires, both sides will have a decision to make. McCarthy will have to decide whether to take the pending offer or risk ending up with nothing. And the Cowboys will have to decide whether they’ll sweeten the spot to get McCarthy to stay.

It’s possible that the Cowboys will come around after McCarthy becomes a free agent. It’s possible that McCarthy will, too, if/when he realizes there’s no other destination for him.

It’s also possible that one side or the other will wake up just a little too late.