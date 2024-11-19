Mike McCarthy on Cowboys’ five-game losing streak: It’s very frustrating for everybody

The Cowboys had a promising start to this season and were 3-2 after Week Five, but they’re now on a five-game losing streak, and coach Mike McCarthy acknowledged after Monday night’s loss to the Texans that he’s disappointed with where his team is.

“It’s very frustrating. It’s frustrating for everybody. Frustrating for players, frustrating for coaches, I know it’s disappointing for the fans,” McCarthy said. “We’re not playing well enough, not executing well enough, coaching well enough to overcome some of the mistakes we’re making at the critical times in the game.”

Asked how he could keep his players from getting down on themselves, McCarthy said no one on the Cowboys should feel good about himself right now.

“They better be frustrated. We’re all frustrated. I think there’d be something wrong if they weren’t frustrated,” McCarthy said.

Still, McCarthy thinks his players are playing hard.

“I thought they fought, absolutely. Our problem isn’t effort,” McCarthy said.

Whatever the Cowboys’ problem is, this is turning into perhaps the worst year of McCarthy’s coaching career. And perhaps the last year of his coaching career.