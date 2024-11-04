Mike McCarthy: We’ll have conversations about IR for Dak Prescott after more evaluation

A report on Monday indicated that quarterback Dak Prescott is going to be out for multiple weeks due to the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Falcons, but head coach Mike McCarthy didn’t confirm that at his Monday afternoon press conference.

McCarthy didn’t deny it either. McCarthy told reporters that all that has been officially determined at this point is that Prescott will miss this week’s game against the Eagles and that Cooper Rush will be starting in his place.

Once Prescott has undergone further evaluations, McCarthy said that the team will have a better idea about his timeline and that they’ll have conversations about whether injured reserve is a possibility.

If Prescott does go on injured reserve, he’ll miss at least four games and the 3-5 Cowboys may not have anything to play for by the time he’s ready to return to action.