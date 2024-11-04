 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_ramsvsseahawksv2_241104.jpg
Smith throws costly interceptions in loss to Rams
nbc_pft_chivsari_241104.jpg
Are Bears in trouble after back-to-back losses?
nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
Olave carted off after suffering concussion

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 03 Cowboys at Falcons
Mike McCarthy: We’ll have conversations about IR for Dak Prescott after more evaluation
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
Other PFT Content

Mike McCarthy: We’ll have conversations about IR for Dak Prescott after more evaluation

  
Published November 4, 2024 04:36 PM

A report on Monday indicated that quarterback Dak Prescott is going to be out for multiple weeks due to the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Falcons, but head coach Mike McCarthy didn’t confirm that at his Monday afternoon press conference.

McCarthy didn’t deny it either. McCarthy told reporters that all that has been officially determined at this point is that Prescott will miss this week’s game against the Eagles and that Cooper Rush will be starting in his place.

Once Prescott has undergone further evaluations, McCarthy said that the team will have a better idea about his timeline and that they’ll have conversations about whether injured reserve is a possibility.

If Prescott does go on injured reserve, he’ll miss at least four games and the 3-5 Cowboys may not have anything to play for by the time he’s ready to return to action.