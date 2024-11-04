 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramsvsseahawksv2_241104.jpg
Smith throws costly interceptions in loss to Rams
nbc_pft_chivsari_241104.jpg
Are Bears in trouble after back-to-back losses?
nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
Olave carted off after suffering concussion

Other PFT Content

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramsvsseahawksv2_241104.jpg
Smith throws costly interceptions in loss to Rams
nbc_pft_chivsari_241104.jpg
Are Bears in trouble after back-to-back losses?
nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
Olave carted off after suffering concussion

Other PFT Content

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dak Prescott will miss multiple weeks with hamstring injury

  
Published November 4, 2024 01:58 PM

The Cowboys will have to play without their starting quarterback for the near future.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Dak Prescott’s hamstring injury will sideline him for at least multiple weeks.

Prescott is set to seek a second opinion, but it does not appear to be a short-term injury.

Prescott went down in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to Atlanta after injuring his right leg on an incomplete pass. He told reporters after the game that he “felt something pull” and that it was “something I’ve never felt.”

While Prescott was also shown on the Fox broadcast with an injury to his right hand, team owner Jerry Jones said postgame that was not an issue.

Backup Cooper Rush came in to play after Prescott on Sunday, completing 13-of-25 passes for 115 yards with a touchdown.

With the Cowboys technically still in the playoff hunt at 3-5, it seems likely that Rush will start while Prescott is out. But Dallas also has 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance on its roster. He has not appeared in a regular-season game since 2022.

The Cowboys will host the 6-2 Eagles next Sunday.