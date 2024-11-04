Dak Prescott will miss multiple weeks with hamstring injury

The Cowboys will have to play without their starting quarterback for the near future.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Dak Prescott’s hamstring injury will sideline him for at least multiple weeks.

Prescott is set to seek a second opinion, but it does not appear to be a short-term injury.

Prescott went down in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to Atlanta after injuring his right leg on an incomplete pass. He told reporters after the game that he “felt something pull” and that it was “something I’ve never felt.”

While Prescott was also shown on the Fox broadcast with an injury to his right hand, team owner Jerry Jones said postgame that was not an issue.

Backup Cooper Rush came in to play after Prescott on Sunday, completing 13-of-25 passes for 115 yards with a touchdown.

With the Cowboys technically still in the playoff hunt at 3-5, it seems likely that Rush will start while Prescott is out. But Dallas also has 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance on its roster. He has not appeared in a regular-season game since 2022.

The Cowboys will host the 6-2 Eagles next Sunday.