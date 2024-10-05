Mike McDaniel: Dolphins are motivated to win a game, Odell Beckham is eager to help

Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Patriots, and head coach Mike McDaniel says Beckham very much wants to play.

“On a team that is very motivated to win a football game, I think he’s eager to try to help do that,” McDaniel said of Beckham.

Beckham had knee surgery during the offseason and has missed the first four games of the season, but he practiced this week. McDaniel said Beckham looks ready to go but he also wants to see how well the knee responds to a week of practice before deciding if he should play in a game.

“It was exciting to see him operate within the offense,” McDaniel sad on Friday. “He did a good job yesterday. He looked good. But me, being Year 3 as a head coach, I temper my excitement. I try to see how he feels and looks today after a little workload and then be responsible for the team, but it was a very positive day from that aspect for him.”

The Dolphins have looked like the worst offense in the NFL since Tua Tagovailoa went on injured reserve with a concussion, and they’d love to see Beckham show he can help turn that around on Sunday against the Patriots.