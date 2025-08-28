 Skip navigation
Mike McDaniel: Everything looks great for Tyreek Hill playing Week 1

  
Published August 28, 2025 11:02 AM

The Dolphins expect to have wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the lineup against the Colts in their first regular season game of the year.

Hill has been sidelined by an oblique injury for the last few weeks, but head coach Mike McDaniel said, via multiple reporters, that Hill will do some work during the team’s practice on Thursday.

McDaniel said that the cautious approach to Hill’s practice participation has been designed to avoid any setbacks that would threaten his availability for Week 1. That process is proceeding as planned and McDaniel said the outlook “looks great” for Hill playing against the Colts in Week 1.

Hill had a down year in 2024 while playing through a wrist injury and his future with the team was clouded by remarks he made suggesting he wanted to move on after the end of the regular season. Hill has reversed course on that and a reverse of fortunes on the field would boost the Dolphins’ hopes of surpassing muted expectations for their performance this fall.