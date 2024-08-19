Mike McDaniel is not expecting Odell Beckham Jr. to practice this week

Odell Beckham Jr. has been on the physically unable to perform list since the start of training camp and that is not imminently set to change.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters in his Monday press conference that Beckham is progressing, but he’s not expected to start practicing this week.

The specific nature of Beckham’s injury has not been disclosed.

McDaniel said that Beckham has been putting his “best foot forward” with his rehab and in the meeting room. But the objective is for Beckham to get healthy and stay that way.

"[If] you learn how we do something a certain way, you have a visual that when you go and do it physically, and then you can adjust and learn quickly — it really hurts the learning process if you do it and can’t do it again,” McDaniel said. “So, that’s where we’re at with that.”

McDaniel added that the Dolphins want Beckham to “be at our best when our best is required.”

“So, I’m not rushing the process,” McDaniel said. “I’m not worried about it because I know the intent is right on both sides.

"[I]t’s been a continued progression. But we’re just being very deliberate about it.”

Beckham, 31, caught 35 passes for 565 yards with three touchdowns for the Ravens last season.