Mike Onwenu expects to remain at right tackle this season

  
Published May 2, 2024 03:48 PM

Mike Onwenu’s versatility has come in handy for the Patriots over the last four seasons, but he’s hoping that won’t be on display during the 2024 season.

Onwenu has started games at both guard positions and as a sixth offensive lineman, but ended last season with an extended run as the team’s right tackle. Onwenu re-signed with the Patriots earlier this year and he said on Wednesday that his conversations with the team laid out a plan for him to remain at that position for all of this season.

“Throughout the whole process, we spoke about me playing tackle,” Onwenu said, via Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. “And even after I signed, that was still the same thing. So, under my notion, I’m still playing right tackle.”

With that settled, Onwenu said his focus is on getting accustomed to the “new techniques and tools” being introduced by the team’s new offensive coaching staff and the Patriots hope the end result will be a more effective offense than they’ve put on the field in recent seasons.